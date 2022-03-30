The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 54,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 645.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

