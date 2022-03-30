The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE GGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 54,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
