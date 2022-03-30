The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

SQ stock opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.46. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

