The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

GT stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

