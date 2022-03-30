The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.32 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 4,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group (Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.