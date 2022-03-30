The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The National Security Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

