The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.67.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The Sage Group has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

