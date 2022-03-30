ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 122.44% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

