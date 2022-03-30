Thorstarter (XRUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.23 or 0.07215807 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,419.89 or 0.99549087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

