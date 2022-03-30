Toews Corp ADV Sells 15,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Toews Corp ADV cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,486 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter.

GHYB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 33,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

