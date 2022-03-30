TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPG opened at 31.25 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

