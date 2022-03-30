TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $721.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $11.31 on Friday, reaching $672.98. 4,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $641.51 and a 200 day moving average of $633.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.