Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 379,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

