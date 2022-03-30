Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Trinity Biotech makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trinity Biotech worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 213,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,531. Trinity Biotech plc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

