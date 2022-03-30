Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.
Trinseo stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25.
In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.