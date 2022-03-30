Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Trinseo stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

