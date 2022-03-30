TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Earnings Results

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%.
NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.82.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
