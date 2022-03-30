TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Earnings Results

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

