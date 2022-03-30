Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $336.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,835,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

