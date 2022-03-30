Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $385.42

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.42 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.15). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.27), with a volume of 284,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.81. The company has a market capitalization of £637.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($93,004.98).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.