Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. 1,607,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,842. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

