UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.
Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,028. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group (Get Rating)
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
