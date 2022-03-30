UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,028. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.