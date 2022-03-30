Umbrella Network Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00224932 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

