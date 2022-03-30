UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.75. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

