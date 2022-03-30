Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Hits $23.06 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $13.27 or 0.00028195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $630,434.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.11 or 0.07150513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.09 or 0.99972362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.