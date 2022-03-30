Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

UNP traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

