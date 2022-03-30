Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.49. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

