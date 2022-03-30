Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.49. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
