Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

