Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
