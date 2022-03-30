VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,798 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 54,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,239. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

