Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

