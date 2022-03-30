Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 10.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 156,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

