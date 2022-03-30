VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 507 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

