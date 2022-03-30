Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 3.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 11,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Veracyte by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Veracyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Veracyte by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $19,541,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

