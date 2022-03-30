Verastem, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Verastem alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verastem by 1,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 858,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.