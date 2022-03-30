VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $114,971.25 and $196.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,145.60 or 0.99993305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,835,413 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.