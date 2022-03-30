Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

