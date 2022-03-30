VITE (VITE) One Day Volume Tops $10.19 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and $10.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,469,239 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

