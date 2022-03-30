Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 4,065,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

