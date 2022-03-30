Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 6.2%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 25,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,977,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

