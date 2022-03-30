Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WARR remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WARR. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

