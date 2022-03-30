WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €49.95 ($54.89) and last traded at €49.45 ($54.34). Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.20 ($54.07).
The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.37.
WashTec Company Profile (ETR:WSU)
