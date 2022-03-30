WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

