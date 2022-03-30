Wedbush Comments on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.93) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

ASND opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

