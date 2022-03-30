WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 310,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.