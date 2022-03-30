WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 310,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
