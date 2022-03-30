Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
