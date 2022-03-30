Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

