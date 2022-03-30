Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

