Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $489,760.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $1,002,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.66. 8,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

