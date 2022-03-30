Winpak Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,299. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$34.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Winpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.