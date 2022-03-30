WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.00

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,366,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.