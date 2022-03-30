WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.00

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,366,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

