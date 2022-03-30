WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 1.9% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.33. 37,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 51,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.