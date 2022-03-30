Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. 4,232,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,711. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

