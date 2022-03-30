World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $211.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.63. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

